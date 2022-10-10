ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com

‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
numberfire.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) limited during Colts' Thursday practice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Nyheim Hines (concussion) practiced in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. With two straight non-contact practices, Hines' potential availability in Week 6 is heading in the right direction. If he is able to clear concussion protocol and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is able to return against a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points per game allowed to running backs, expect Hines to play in a backup role.
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

