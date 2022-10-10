ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans have no problem with migrants, legal ones that is. It’s the illegal border jumpers, the invaders that we have a problem with. You know, the ones who didn’t bother to request permission before barging in and inviting themselves to dinner

Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that 49 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month were victims of a crime. The move clears a pathway for those migrants to get a special visa to stay in the country that they otherwise would not have received.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign

A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard

SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UPDATE: CALLANEN ORDERED TO ADD 129 POLLING SITES

Jacquelyn Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator Has Been Officially Ordered to Add 129 Election Polling Sites. As promised, the San Antonio Observer has continued to monitor the Bexar County Elections Department and its leadership, in particular Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen. The Observers first reporting on this story of voter suppression...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
