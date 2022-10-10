Read full article on original website
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
KHQ Right Now
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Four students injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday night ended in disaster for one University of Idaho fraternity. A raised platform, built by UI Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, collapsed and subsequently injured four people. The platform that collapsed was six to seven feet tall, said Brian Nickerson, Moscow Volunteer Fire chief. First...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
$97 Million Community Park Master Plan Approved by Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - On Monday October 10th, the Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to approve the Community Park Recreation Master Plan. While approval of the Master Plan maps out future park development, it does not approve any spending towards the park. Any related expenditures will be approved by the council over time in a multiyear park development process.
Idaho is “Home” to College Football’s Strangest Game in History
There's something special about the Idaho Vandals and while Boise State fans may disagree--if you know a Vandal, you know that it extends further than just on an athletic court of a field. The Vandal's aren't known for winning many games or making headlines--yet their fanbase is among the most...
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care
A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees
University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
U.S. President, law expert shine spotlight on University of Idaho abortion guidelines
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday, the University of Idaho was a leading topic of the conversation surrounding abortion, both on a national and local level. In a Reproductive Rights Task Force meeting, President Joe Biden was joined by other members of his cabinet and healthcare providers who detailed what they called the "chilling" impact that strict abortion bans are having on women and doctors.
