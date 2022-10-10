Read full article on original website
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?
Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
Colin Cowherd Has This Big Warning For the Steelers Organization
Colin Cowherd: “I think about these defensive head coaches, I said this about Ron Rivera and Brian Flores, they never got the urgency of the importance of quarterback. You used to be able to win a lot of different ways in this league but you can’t anymore. If you’re not good at quarterback you’re not winning any games. Mike Tomlin has a problem on his hands, Ben got old fast, they did not sense the urgency, they walked on eggshells, then they went and spent no money on Mitch Trubisky, a backup in this league, then they got flat-footed in a bad quarterback draft. They needed one desperately and they drafted Kenny Picket, who my sources said was a 2nd or mid-3rd round prospect. Last week they got absolutely crushed and their next three games are Tampa – LOSS, Miami with Tua back – LOSS, at Philly—LOSS, and they’ll be 1-7. At least Mike Tomlin now appears to know he has a major problem on his hands. Tomlin for years feasted on the frugality and cheapness of the Bengals and the dysfunction of Cleveland, but now Cincinnati has a good coach and a great quarterback, and Cleveland now has a really good coach in Kevin Stefanski, and Deshaun Watson is around the corner. For years Tomlin could run out Big Ben and you just won those games. The division is now Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and.... Kenny Pickett. That is 0-6 potentially for the next half-decade unless a defensive coach in Mike Tomlin gets what Ron Rivera hasn’t— URGENCY. You gotta do something BIG and take a big swing. Cleveland did with Deshaun Watson, like it or not. Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson. Cincinnati wasn’t supposed to draft Ja'Marr Chase. Over the next 12 games, the Steelers need to figure out whether Kenny Pickett can play. If not you draft another quarterback. These defensive coaches do not get the urgency of it. You draft another quarterback or you go upstairs and tell the Rooney Family you’ve got to buy the most expensive offensive staff in the league. The good news with Kenny Pickett is that you’re not paying him anything, so maybe you have to go buy the best left tackle and center on the market. It’s not your skill players, your tight end, or your running back, your o-line is a mess, and your offensive coordinator is not working. If there was an offensive coach in Pittsburgh today, you and I know, they would be making a judgment on Kenny Pickett, and ready to move off him. McVay moved off Goff and Shanahan was ready to move off Garoppolo, and you certainly have to be willing to move off Kenny Pickett.” (Full Segment Above)
Another Patriots Offensive Star Expected To Miss 'Multiple Games'
The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6. Running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" due to a hamstring injury he experienced during the Patriots' 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (October 9), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).
Tennessee Legend Revealed As 'GameDay' Guest Picker
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay when the traveling show returns to his alma matter, the University of Tennessee, for the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against Alabama on Saturday (October 15). Manning, a four-year starting quarterback for the...
Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly expected to return to the field and throw during the team's practice on Wednesday (October 12), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol following an injury that took place during...
Evangel’s Kody Jackson wins Times Week 6 football Athlete of the Week
Evangel’s Kody Jackson secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Football Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. A standout safety for the Eagles, Jackson becomes the second Evangel football winner of the 2022-23 school year joining Jacob Carpenter. ...
