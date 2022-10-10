Read full article on original website
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
This Date in Baseball-Koufax tossed his second shutout
1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20
1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases. 1950 — Connie Mack, at age 87, retired as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after 50 years, and Jimmy Dykes was named to replace him. Mack, together with Ben Shibe, founded the Athletics in 1901.
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Bellinger in the 8th. 1-ran for Profar in the 8th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), off Kershaw; Cronenworth (1), off Treinen; Freeman (1), off Darvish; Muncy (1), off Darvish; T.Turner (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Profar (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (2), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Betts (1).
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
CLE Bieber(R)111-01.176-53.058-32.651-0 NYY Cortes(L)1:07p282812-42.446-11.956-33.0619-9 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Houston leads series 2-0
LOB_Houston 18, Seattle 24. 2B_Alvarez, Peña, Díaz, Rodríguez 2, France, Haniger, Crawford, Santana. 3B_Rodríguez. HR_Alvarez 2, Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker, Suárez, Crawford. RBIs_Alvarez 7, Gurriel, Bregman 3, Tucker, Moore, Rodríguez 2, France 2, Suárez, Crawford, Raleigh. CS_Kelenic. S_Pressly. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First,...
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
New Dodgers mural in Los Angeles features Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda
The mural in Picfair Village features Dodger legends Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda and asks the team to "Win for Vin."
Houston 4, Seattle 2
A-grounded out for Meyers in the 7th. b-flied out for Moore in the 8th. 1-ran for Santana in the 8th. E_Valdez (). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), off L.Castillo; Alvarez (2), off L.Castillo. RBIs_Santana (0), Moore (1), Tucker (1), Alvarez 2 (7), Bregman (3).
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Harper (2). RBIs_Olson (4), Riley (1), d'Arnaud (4). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Marsh); Atlanta 1 (Harris II). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 4. Runners moved up_Castellanos. PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wheeler, L, 0-1643315794.50. Bellatti100000110.00. Syndergaard100011160.00. AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA. Wright,...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his first NHL goal
1945 — The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1951 — Detroit’s Jack Christiansen returns two punts for touchdowns, but the Lions still lose, 27-21, to the Los Angeles Rams. 1962 —...
Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115
DENVER (126) Gordon 5-10 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 4-6 1-1 12, Jokic 0-2 2-2 2, B.Brown 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 4-4 14, Cancar 4-8 2-2 11, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 5-6 3-6 13, Braun 5-11 2-4 12, Randle 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 7-11 1-2 15, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 47-87 22-28 126.
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh312—6 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 1:22. 2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Heinen, Petry), 4:12. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Rust), 5:10 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Schmaltz (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:06; Kassian, ARI (Holding), 5:03; O'Brien, ARI (High Sticking), 7:29; Joseph, PIT (Interference), 13:33; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 19:47; Ritchie, ARI (Roughing), 19:47; Arizona bench, served by Kassian (Roughing), 19:47.
