These 10 Staten Island schools performed the strongest on state reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, it marked the first time in two years that parents and schools were able to see the progress students made in the subjects. It also gave a clear...
Don’t cry over spilled milk. It’s time to care for the migrants (letter to the editor)
I truly believe that it is the responsibility of our federal government to take care of these migrants. Whoever is controlling our southern borders should follow immigration and migration laws. America is a great country, always helping people throughout the world, but this is too late. We are crying over...
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
Under new FDA proposed guidelines, these 10 cereals would no longer be labeled ‘healthy’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing new criteria for manufactured foods to be labeled as “healthy,” using some popular brand-name cereals as an example of how things could change under the new guidelines. This proposal would aligns the definition of...
