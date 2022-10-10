Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS...
Porterville Recorder
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Porterville Recorder
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Porterville Recorder
Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night
DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Porterville Recorder
Rams aim to get back on track hosting Wilks-led Panthers
CAROLINA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 1-4; Rams 1-4. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to...
Porterville Recorder
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
Porterville Recorder
Bengals, Saints meet with both looking to get back to .500
CINCINNATI (2-3) at NEW ORLEANS (2-3) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Series tied at 7. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Bengals 51-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals lost to Ravens 19-17; Saints beat Seahawks 39-32.
Porterville Recorder
McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder
Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's status next week at the NFL owners' meetings in New York
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Gretzky scores his first NHL goal
1945 — The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1951 — Detroit’s Jack Christiansen returns two punts for touchdowns, but the Lions still lose, 27-21, to the Los Angeles Rams. 1962 —...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
CLE Bieber(R)111-01.176-53.058-32.651-0 NYY Cortes(L)1:07p282812-42.446-11.956-33.0619-9 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20
1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 4, Seattle 2
A-grounded out for Meyers in the 7th. b-flied out for Moore in the 8th. 1-ran for Santana in the 8th. E_Valdez (). LOB_Seattle 9, Houston 4. 2B_Crawford (1), Haniger (1), Santana (1), Rodríguez (2), Peña (1), Díaz (1). HR_Tucker (1), off L.Castillo; Alvarez (2), off L.Castillo. RBIs_Santana (0), Moore (1), Tucker (1), Alvarez 2 (7), Bregman (3).
Porterville Recorder
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Koufax tossed his second shutout
1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 126, Detroit 111
MEMPHIS (126) Aldama 3-6 0-0 6, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Adams 2-4 1-5 5, Bane 7-16 1-1 16, Morant 12-21 6-8 31, Clarke 5-8 6-7 16, LaRavia 3-8 3-5 10, Roddy 4-8 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 2-2 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 46-101 27-38 126.
Porterville Recorder
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
E_T.Turner (1). DP_San Diego 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), Cronenworth (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (1), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). IPHRERBBSO. San Diego. Darvish W,1-0573327. Suarez H,1220011. Martinez H,12-310000. Hader S,1-111-310011. Los Angeles. Kershaw563306. Graterol L,0-1121000. Almonte100003. Treinen111121.
Comments / 0