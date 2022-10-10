ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss

There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Tribune-Review

TV Q&A: Did KDKA-TV's Royce Jones play for the Steelers?

Q: Someone told me Royce Jones on KDKA-TV once played for the Steelers. I don’t believe them. Is this a fact?. Rob: I was 99.999% sure Jones never played for the Steelers, but I sent him Ralph’s question, received by voicemail, so I could call Ralph to confirm his question was sincere, just to close the loop. And Jones responded in good humor.
Yardbarker

Even as Steelers struggle, Mike Tomlin is still quick with a quip

The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers, coming off of a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, are a disaster. Despite the dour outlook, head coach Mike Tomlin is still good for a witty quote that will stick in your head for the rest of the day. In fact, these are probably the times when he is best at introducing them.
Yardbarker

Steelers DL Cam Heyward Criticizes Recent Controversial ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls In Week 5

First, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. Even NFL rules expert, Dean Blandino of Fox Sports wasn’t too happy with the call. Brady proceeded to try and trip Jarrett before eventually arguing to the refs for a call. He got it, much to the dismay of Falcons fans, coaches, and players.
