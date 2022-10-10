Ex-Hawk Barkley commits to Northwestern

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown native Blake Barkley announced his commitment to play college basketball at Northwestern next year on Sunday.

Barkley spent three years at University High before transferring to the Scotland Campus School in Pennsylvania last season, reclassifying to the class of 2023 in the process.

After a huge summer that saw him earn more than ten Division I scholarship offers, he will finish his high school career at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut this year.

Barkley officially visited Northwestern on September 30, committing nine days later after visiting Akron the week before.

The Wildcats posted a 15-16 record and went 7-13 in the Big 10 last season, finishing the conference slate tied for tenth.

Barkley joins Kaden Metheny (Bowling Green) and KJ McClurg (New Hampshire) as members of the Hawks’ 2020 state championship team to commit to Division I institutions.

