ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Ex-Hawk Barkley commits to Northwestern

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKZKJ_0iTm0sKD00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown native Blake Barkley announced his commitment to play college basketball at Northwestern next year on Sunday.

Barkley spent three years at University High before transferring to the Scotland Campus School in Pennsylvania last season, reclassifying to the class of 2023 in the process.

After a huge summer that saw him earn more than ten Division I scholarship offers, he will finish his high school career at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut this year.

Barkley officially visited Northwestern on September 30, committing nine days later after visiting Akron the week before.

The Wildcats posted a 15-16 record and went 7-13 in the Big 10 last season, finishing the conference slate tied for tenth.

Barkley joins Kaden Metheny (Bowling Green) and KJ McClurg (New Hampshire) as members of the Hawks’ 2020 state championship team to commit to Division I institutions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Antwan Hilliard

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – When you watch the Lincoln offense on any given Friday night, there’s one thing that stands out: weapons. With playmakers all over the field, the Cougars are well on their way to making some noise as the postseason nears and a big step toward that postseason future was taken on Friday with […]
SHINNSTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Evanston, IL
Sports
Evanston, IL
College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
City
Evanston, IL
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Basketball
WBOY 12 News

Weaver earns Big 12 Runner of the Week

Redshirt sophomore Megan Weaver of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. “This is an unexpected yet prestigious honor for Megan to win,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Anytime one of our own wins this award, we are very proud.” The Morgantown, West […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU wins second straight game over Lehigh

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia men’s soccer earned its second straight win after dominating Lehigh at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium 3-0 on Tuesday. Coach Dan Stratford’s minor tactical change — switching his team’s formation from a three-back to a four-back — seems to be working as the Mountaineers pull off a second consecutive clean […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Northwestern#University High#Putnam Science Academy#Wildcats#Hawks#Division#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Mountain East preseason basketball polls released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The tipoff of college basketball is just about a month away and the Mountain East Conference held its annual basketball media day today in Bridgeport. In addition to the league’s coaches addressing the media, the preseason polls were released ahead of the start of the season. On the women’s side, the defending […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
cgtrojantimes.com

The playoff picture with two football games remaining

The Trojans football team has done some amazing things over the last two decades. They have made it to six state championships, winning half of them. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and since that time, they have qualified for the playoffs 18 years in a row.
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy