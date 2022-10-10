ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing

An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
EL CAJON, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
DogTime

San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural

Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy

San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA

On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A bit of metropolitan flair on Harbor Drive

San Diego locals probably don’t think much about “city living.” Sure, there are no fewer than 19 locales within the county’s borders that bear the “City Of” moniker, but we’re not New York, Chicago, or even Boston. Skyscrapers and penthouse suites aren’t our thing; we’re more a beach bungalow and suburban tract kind of town.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES

October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.
JAMUL, CA

