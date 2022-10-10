Read full article on original website
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
San Diego Business Journal
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing
An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural
Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
La Mesa high school band looking to replace stolen equipment
The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy
San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
Man connected to Allied Gardens toy store break-in arrested
A man was arrested in connection with a Thursday morning burglary at an Allied Gardens comic book and toy store in which numerous Lego sets were stolen, according to San Diego Police.
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA
On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
San Diego weekly Reader
A bit of metropolitan flair on Harbor Drive
San Diego locals probably don’t think much about “city living.” Sure, there are no fewer than 19 locales within the county’s borders that bear the “City Of” moniker, but we’re not New York, Chicago, or even Boston. Skyscrapers and penthouse suites aren’t our thing; we’re more a beach bungalow and suburban tract kind of town.
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
eastcountymagazine.org
JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES
October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.
San Diego Channel
South Bay Latina business owner reaches success after funding her own dream
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Hispanic Heritage Month ABC 10News celebrates community and a steadily growing community around the US that are Latina entrepreneurs. The group faces challenges when it comes to funding and resources. Inside Mujer Divina, you can hear the sound of traditional cafe de olla brewing.
Homicide investigation underway in Vista
A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a woman died following an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.
Crews rescue driver from overturned car in San Carlos
Emergency crews rescued a driver from a car that crashed in a San Carlos neighborhood early Thursday morning.
