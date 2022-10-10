Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Goose gets loose on field during Padres, Dodgers game
A goose that appeared to play spoiler with the Padres' momentum Wednesday during the National League Division Series Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers turned out to be a good luck charm for our beloved Friars.
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
La Mesa high school band looking to replace stolen equipment
The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
chulavistatoday.com
Eastlake High School student recognized for her contest-winning anti-vaping billboard design for SAY San Diego
An Eastlake High School student was recognized by the Sweetwater Union High School District for winning the SAY San Diego anti-vaping billboard contest. The district Board of Trustees recognized Abigail Despopoulos on Monday for creating the winning anti-vaping billboard design posted in National City and Imperial Beach. According to Kevin O'Neil, Vice President of Community Engagement at SAY San Diego, Despopoulos’ design was selected from a district-wide contest and occupies two billboards for six weeks within district boundaries.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students
Hundreds of students have fallen ill at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School with symptoms consistent with the flu. KNSD's Dave Somers reports.Oct. 13, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
News 8 KFMB
Slightly drier days before storm chances return to San Diego
As the upper low makes a slight shift, we will be drier on Thursday and Friday. But, the system will move over us and bring storm chances back this weekend.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy
San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
More than 1000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. A total of more than 1000 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday...
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Homicide investigation underway in Vista
A homicide investigation is underway in Vista after a woman died following an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.
"Lefty" the Sea Turtle returns to the ocean after a year of rehab at SeaWorld
SAN DIEGO — A green sea turtle was rescued on Mission Beach last year. Jenny Smith is on the SeaWorld San Diego team that helped save her. "She was extremely lethargic and not moving much," said Smith. "She had a long road ahead of her. We noticed she had an impacted stomach. She had two surgeries. We provided 24-hour care because she was extremely sick."
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
The nation's beer connoisseurs have sipped and spoken, pinning 15 San Diego-area breweries with awards at the Great American Beer Festival.
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
Comments / 0