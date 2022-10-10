ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Eastlake High School student recognized for her contest-winning anti-vaping billboard design for SAY San Diego

An Eastlake High School student was recognized by the Sweetwater Union High School District for winning the SAY San Diego anti-vaping billboard contest. The district Board of Trustees recognized Abigail Despopoulos on Monday for creating the winning anti-vaping billboard design posted in National City and Imperial Beach. According to Kevin O'Neil, Vice President of Community Engagement at SAY San Diego, Despopoulos’ design was selected from a district-wide contest and occupies two billboards for six weeks within district boundaries.
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy

San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
CBS 8

"Lefty" the Sea Turtle returns to the ocean after a year of rehab at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO — A green sea turtle was rescued on Mission Beach last year. Jenny Smith is on the SeaWorld San Diego team that helped save her. "She was extremely lethargic and not moving much," said Smith. "She had a long road ahead of her. We noticed she had an impacted stomach. She had two surgeries. We provided 24-hour care because she was extremely sick."
