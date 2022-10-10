Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
FM 1097 widening in the Willis area to be complete in 2024
Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest Oct. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two projects to widen FM 1097 in the Willis area are continuing to take shape, according to the latest...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Fire breaks out at Seabrook home during morning storms
The fire broke out at about 8 a.m., as morning storms were moving through the area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
pearland.com
Brown Water Issues and News from Pearland Water
If you've experienced brown water from your faucets or want more info on how and why it happens, Pearland Water’s newest blog post is for you. Over on their website they discuss what to do when experiencing brown water, possible causes, and how their team is eliminating the issue around the City. If you or someone you know in Pearland is experiencing brown water at their home, the fastest way to get help is to call 281.652.1900. For the full post, read the information below.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE
845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
Tea Bear Teahouse Plans Conroe Location
Boba teas, lattes, smoothies, and more will be available for guests to enjoy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH ON SH 242
At 8:49am EMCFD was dispatched to a reported major accident with entrapment at SH 242 and Harrington. Units arrived on the scene to find two persons with minor injuries. They were transported to Kingwood Hospital by MCHD. SH 242 was closed for a short time as deputies waited for wreckers to arrive and clear the intersection. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The speed limit in the construction area from I-69 to FM 1314 is 45 MPH.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Navasota Examiner
One air-lifted from crash
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a Monday morning crash that resulted in a 19-year-old being air-lifted to a local hospital. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated Oct. 10, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105 East near County Road 415. The Jeep was partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
cw39.com
Man killed after laying in road on Tomball Parkway, gets hit by car, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation. It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car. A witness told deputies the man decided to...
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
thewoodlandstx.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter All-Star Line Up
Congratulations Houston Astros on the win last night! We have our own all-star line up at the shelter who are hoping for some luck to come their way too. Each of these pups would love to be traded from the shelter team to your home team. Please come and visit them soon!
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Worker hospitalized after suffering electric shock on hydraulic lift in Pearland construction site
Video from ABC13's SkyEye helicopter showed the worker lying on a cherry picker, which was about 20 to 30 feet in the air. The worker's condition remains unknown.
