Indiana high school football: IHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football season continues this week with games Friday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting
In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in …. In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they've seen...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indiana home sales report
Indiana’s home sales dropped sharply in September as 30-year mortgage rates passed six percent for most of the month. Last month’s estimated statewide sales were 13 percent below September 2021, according to new data from the Indiana Association of REALTORS®; new listings also finished 11 percent below last year while the median sale price of an existing Indiana home fell to $235,000.
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
Indiana man drowns while kite surfing in Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A 56-year-old from Bremen died two days after he was pulled from Lake Michigan after drowning during a kite surfing lesson, authorities said. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Douglas Tolle was participating in kite surfing lessons at Washington Park Beach on Saturday when he began struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan for unknown reasons. By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was reportedly unconscious.
Ukrainian exchange student enters second year at Lawrence North as war wages on
LAWRENCE, Ind. – As deadly attacks against Ukraine ramp up once again, many Ukrainians have found refuge all across the U.S., including right here in Indiana. Iryna Vynnyk, 17, came to Indiana a year ago to begin her studies in the United States. She is a student at Lawrence North High School. Vynnyk said she had a friend who once studied abroad, and it inspired her to do the same.
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter
What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
Voter registration for Indiana’s 2022 general election ends Oct. 11
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in Indiana’s 2022 general election. Hoosiers can register in person at a local county election administrator’s office by the end of the business day or register online before midnight at IndianaVoters.com. In-person early voting...
Early voting in Indiana starts Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday is Indiana’s voter registration deadline for the November election, and early voting begins Wednesday. “We’ve got our machines set up, our poll pads ready to go,” said Beth Sheller, Hamilton County’s election administrator. Sheller said she is expecting a higher percentage of...
