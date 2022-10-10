ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant.

The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take action against Brownsville Public Utilities Board general manager and CEO John Bruciak and other officials.

The meeting was streamed by ValleyCentral live on Monday.

Brownsville city commissioners released the candid review Oct. 5 , detailing how the utility board in 2011 raised customers’ electric rates to fund a $118 million plan to develop and operate an electric-generating facility, through a deal presented as being a partnership between BPUB and Tenaska, a Nebraska-based energy company.

Consumers saw their electric rates increased by 41.5% over four years to fund the deal. The forensic review alleged the Tenaska Project was presented to city commissioners “as if it was an emergency,” arguing the plant was necessary to prevent a capacity shortage that would hurt the local economy.

The report called this “an intentional fabrication.”

“By the time BPUB made the decision to begin the process of exiting the agreement in December 2017 nearly $30M had been spent on the overall Project and Tenaska had not found a single additional subscriber for the Project,” the review stated. “BPUB knew in February 2015 that the most promising prospective subscriber put any plans of subscribing on hold.”

According to the audit report, construction of the project would not start until Tenaska found subscribers for the plant’s capacity not purchased and reserved by BPUB under the deal. BPUB and Tenaska agreed at least six times to extend the agreement deadlines, in hopes Tenaska would secure necessary subscribers to move the project forward. “Eventually the lack of subscribers led to the final termination of the project,” the report stated.

Immediate anger following the review

The day following the report’s release, residents started a petition calling for BPUB to fire general manager and CEO John Bruciak. The online petition had 478 signatures as of Monday’s meeting.

The city initiated the audit report in Dec. 2021 to “address transparency, conflicts of interest, and other ethical and legal issues across the city, its respective boards, and BPUB,” the news release stated. “The city commission remains committed to further resolving the specific issues and concerns listed in the Tenaska Audit Reports.”

On Monday, BPUB’s board did not immediately respond to public comments, which is in accordance to public meeting rules. The board continued to its agenda, which scheduled an executive session to allow the board to discuss the matter privately with its legal counsel.

According to the agenda, BPUB’s executive session allowed board members to discuss the following item, among other items, behind closed doors:

  • “Meeting with Board’s legal counsel for advice about contemplated and pending court and administrative litigation and on matters in which the duty of the attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct conflicts with Chapter 551 (Sec. 551.071). Including among other matters the CRI Forensic Audit Report.”

What were the review’s findings?

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC, was hired to conduct the forensic review “for the purpose of investigating the activities of the Brownsville Public Utility Board… leading up to and occurring subsequent to the formulation of an agreement with Tanaska… to build and operate” the power plant and a related pipeline, the report stated.

The forensic review investigated whether there was evidence of any “improper activities” and to provide an accounting of “all funds set aside for and expended in connection with the Project.”

“Sources that worked with the board told us that most Board members were unfamiliar with the level of technical information involved in many of the major decisions,” the review stated. “When experts and engineers came in to the meetings with long presentations and big numbers it was easy to get overwhelmed.”

The audit indicated that a “contrived capacity shortage” in 2011 contributed to local officials’ decision to pursue the project.

In its conclusion, the review stated: “Perhaps more so than any other factor, the driving force behind the 2011 IRP and the subsequent pursuit of the Tenaska Project was the widely publicized impending capacity shortage described in the IRP and frequently vocalized by BPUB and Mayor [Tony] Martinez. Yet, the 2011 IRP merely parroted an outdated and overstated forecast at Management’s direction. Further, Management directed B&V to add an additional capacity reserve margin of 13.75%, falsely claiming to its Board and the COB that it was an ERCOT requirement.”

The review indicates Bruciak was asked about why the plan was presented in a way that suggested ERCOT would require a 13.75 capacity reserve.

The forensic review stated on page 21: “In our interview with Mr. Bruciak thirty minutes later, we again asked about an ERCOT 13.75% capacity reserve margin requirement for LSEs. He stated that he understood that it was a ‘requirement that ERCOT [had].’ He continued that BPUB was ‘carrying it not because we wanted to but we were because [of a] condition of ERCOT that they wanted you to carry [a reserve margin].’ However, CRI has determined that the statements made by both Mr. Bruciak and Ms. Gilbert appear to have been intentionally false.”

The audit concluded that the Tenaska Project was presented to city commissioners “as if it was an emergency, using the artificial ‘imminent’ capacity shortage together with a narrative of failed business development efforts, which they claimed were linked to [a] lack of generating capacity — an intentional fabrication.”

A ValleyCentral livestream of Monday’s meeting is available here on Facebook.

Comments / 7

BN AM
2d ago

bunch of rats!!! they need to give back the money they stole! they committed fraud!!! they stole from all the citizens of Brownsville!!!

Reply
9
Suzy Garza
2d ago

demand refunds now everyone needs to ask for their money back n compensation for pain n suffering we endured and anxiety only fair everyone should get free electricity for 6 months too at least

Reply(1)
3
 

ValleyCentral

BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility work suspends water service in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco announces new speed limit on Westgate Drive

The speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH, the city of Weslaco announced Wednesday. The city of Weslaco's Engineering Department conducted a speed study, evaluated roadway conditions, collected traffic volumes, and completed a field speed survey within the area.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits McAllen as part of campaign bus tour

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a short campaign stop in McAllen Wednesday. The Valley is just one of the 131 stops on his statewide campaign bus tour. Patrick made a stop at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged all eligible to go out and vote in November. "I...
MCALLEN, TX
anjournal.com

Property tax foreclosure sales now also online

Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas cold storage facility lays off 64 employees amid meat recall

A cold storage facility in Harlingen, Texas, that has been at the center of a massive recall of frozen meals recently announced the permanent layoff of 64 employees. Valley International Cold Storage filed a WARN notice with the Texas Workforce Commission that “there will be a mass layoff at the facility … on Sept. 15. This mass layoff is expected to be permanent.” The notice with the state was dated Oct. 4.
HARLINGEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters

HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen installs 50 cameras to combat illegal dumping

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been placed in Harlingen as officials attempt to address illegal dumping. A significant amount of illegal dumping is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars to clean up, the city said in a news release. Therefore, officials placed the cameras in hopes of catching those who […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD implements Narcan training to save lives

In a first for the Brownsville Independent School District, school nurses are learning how to administer Narcan to reverse overdoses, and prevent deaths related to them. The district says they haven't had any cases of students overdosing — but they want to be ready. “You never know when this...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
