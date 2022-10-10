WASHINGTON — A dog owner is left without his 5-month-old pup after they were shot at on Wednesday in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police said that an armed robbery happened on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk Street. Allegedly, the robber walked up to a man walking his dog, Genesis, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog. The man gave the armed robber his young, female, Pitbull mix. However, when the suspect started to run, the dog owner chased after him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO