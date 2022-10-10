Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
Deputies: Employee attacked with wooden baton in Loudoun Co. during robbery
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men after a gas station employee was beaten with a wooden baton during a robbery in Loudoun County Wednesday. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two men walked into the Valero gas station on James Monroe Highway just before midnight. Police claim one man took money from the cash register while the other man allegedly hit the employee with a wooden baton multiple times.
Dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON — A dog owner is left without his 5-month-old pup after they were shot at on Wednesday in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police said that an armed robbery happened on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk Street. Allegedly, the robber walked up to a man walking his dog, Genesis, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog. The man gave the armed robber his young, female, Pitbull mix. However, when the suspect started to run, the dog owner chased after him.
Police: Man wanted for 2 bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland in September. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. The first robbery was...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
Police have identified, located parents of child found wandering in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified and located the parents of a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
New 4-lane Nice Bridge opens early in Charles County, old bridge to be demolished after lawsuit fails
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Out with the old and in with the new is the theme in Charles County, Maryland Wednesday as the new Nice bridge was opened for the first time, just a day after the decision was made to demolish the old bridge, just parallel of it.
Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say. The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
Child hospitalized in Prince George's Co. kitchen fire
SUITLAND, Md. — A child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in the Suitland area of Prince George's County Wednesday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 4500 block of Allies Road for a report of a house fire just after 7 p.m. Once firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a fire in the home's kitchen. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded gun on flight at DCA
ARLINGTON, Va. — A man from Fauquier County, Virginia is facing weapons charges after being prevented from carrying a loaded handgun on a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA officers found the 9mm gun, which was loaded with eight...
fox5dc.com
Woman says she rescued newborn from burning car in New Carrollton
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton. Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act. "I decided...
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Police and personnel from Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street.
'Pretend like your kid's safety is on the line' | Alexandria City Council considers installing five speed cameras
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Five speed cameras could soon be up and running in Alexandria, Virginia. The Alexandria City Council met Tuesday night for the first reading of the ordinance. The speed cameras will be placed in school and work zones. The exact locations haven't been announced yet, but Alexandria...
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
