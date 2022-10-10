ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials

Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

Deputies: Employee attacked with wooden baton in Loudoun Co. during robbery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men after a gas station employee was beaten with a wooden baton during a robbery in Loudoun County Wednesday. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two men walked into the Valero gas station on James Monroe Highway just before midnight. Police claim one man took money from the cash register while the other man allegedly hit the employee with a wooden baton multiple times.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A dog owner is left without his 5-month-old pup after they were shot at on Wednesday in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police said that an armed robbery happened on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk Street. Allegedly, the robber walked up to a man walking his dog, Genesis, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog. The man gave the armed robber his young, female, Pitbull mix. However, when the suspect started to run, the dog owner chased after him.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for 2 bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland in September. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. The first robbery was...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Models#Vehicles#Linus Business#Usb#Kia
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Child hospitalized in Prince George's Co. kitchen fire

SUITLAND, Md. — A child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in the Suitland area of Prince George's County Wednesday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 4500 block of Allies Road for a report of a house fire just after 7 p.m. Once firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a fire in the home's kitchen. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Police and personnel from Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy