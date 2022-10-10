ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

FOX Carolina

Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Taylors, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Where to Play Laser Tag in the Upstate

Looking for somewhere to play laser tag in Greenville or Spartanburg? Laser tag is a sure-fire way to entertain your kids (big or small). Spend an hour or two on a random weekend or book a laser tag experience for an exhilarating birthday party. Most of the following establishments are priced reasonably and include everything you need for an unforgettable time playing laser tag in the Upstate of South Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Local blacksmith forges his own path with ancient trade

Kevin Thompson’s blacksmithing shop doesn’t use thousands of dollars worth of equipment or cutting-edge methods. In fact, the tools of his trade are a set of tongs, a pile of metallurgical coal, a large blacksmith bellows more than a century old and a couple of anvils in a dirt-floor shop outside of a hand-hewn wood building. In that shop, Thompson forges long strips of iron into any number of products: candle holders, fireplace tools, decorative items and many others.
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Daily South

82-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Crochets Nearly 200 Hats For Blind And Deaf Students

With autumn approaching, it occurred to Julia "Judy" Pitts that each student at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind might appreciate a warm, colorful hat. "I've been crocheting for over 50 years," Pitts said in a statement. "During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) came to mind."
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New food hall coming to Bridgeway Station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hughes Investments announced a partnership to create a new food hall concept coming to BridgeWay Station. Organizers say the new venue will feature a Public House with 100 different beer selections and five casual food concepts: Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, American Taco, The Market, and Crazy Cow Creamery.
GREENVILLE, SC

