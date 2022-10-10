Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Looking for something sweet? Here’s a list of places to get Halloween treats
With Halloween creeping closer, now is the time when many Greenvillians think about where they can take their children to trick or treat. Throughout Greenville County, there are a mix of free and ticketed family-friendly Halloween events. Here are just a few. October 19. Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo.
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
Where to Play Laser Tag in the Upstate
Looking for somewhere to play laser tag in Greenville or Spartanburg? Laser tag is a sure-fire way to entertain your kids (big or small). Spend an hour or two on a random weekend or book a laser tag experience for an exhilarating birthday party. Most of the following establishments are priced reasonably and include everything you need for an unforgettable time playing laser tag in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Local blacksmith forges his own path with ancient trade
Kevin Thompson’s blacksmithing shop doesn’t use thousands of dollars worth of equipment or cutting-edge methods. In fact, the tools of his trade are a set of tongs, a pile of metallurgical coal, a large blacksmith bellows more than a century old and a couple of anvils in a dirt-floor shop outside of a hand-hewn wood building. In that shop, Thompson forges long strips of iron into any number of products: candle holders, fireplace tools, decorative items and many others.
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
Locals share spooky story of rain-soaked hitchhiker in Walhalla, SC
WALHALLA, S.C. — If you drive through a specific area along Highway 107 in South Carolina, you may end up seeing a ghost looking for a ride. Locals in Oconee County say it only happens at night and in the rain on a country road that winds through Walhalla.
82-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Crochets Nearly 200 Hats For Blind And Deaf Students
With autumn approaching, it occurred to Julia "Judy" Pitts that each student at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind might appreciate a warm, colorful hat. "I've been crocheting for over 50 years," Pitts said in a statement. "During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) came to mind."
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Here’s why ‘call, don’t fall’ is more than just a catch phrase inside the hospital
If you've ever been to a hospital, it's a message you've likely seen. It may have been an easy sign to overlook, but this critical message doesn't just apply inside a hospital. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System wants to keep older residents off the ground and on their feet at home....
Pet of the Week: Nicole
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Nicole.
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
New food hall coming to Bridgeway Station in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hughes Investments announced a partnership to create a new food hall concept coming to BridgeWay Station. Organizers say the new venue will feature a Public House with 100 different beer selections and five casual food concepts: Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, American Taco, The Market, and Crazy Cow Creamery.
Upstate middle schooler dies after ATV accident
One person is dead following an ATV accident, according to Anderson District 3. Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, was injured in an ATV accident and died.
Spartanburg school wins rights to perform Disney’s 'Frozen' musical
Spartanburg High School won the rights to perform the Broadway version of Disney’s “Frozen” musical. The school is the first and only high school in South Carolina to win the "The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door" competition. The new competition is a partnership...
