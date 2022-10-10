If the past few years has taught us anything, it's that it pays to shop early. With that in mind, Walmart launched their "Rollbacks and More" event (with deals running through Thursday — that's today!) to take the brand's already low prices down even further. Timed to sync with Amazon's October Prime Day sales event, and Target's early holiday sale, it's prime time for early holiday shopping. So by the time December rolls around, you'll be reveling in the fact that your holiday gift list is all crossed off and you can focus on the other fun and festivities of the season.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 HOURS AGO