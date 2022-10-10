Read full article on original website
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
On Friday, Oct. 14, for the first time in Kansas state high school football history, the head referee will be a woman: Carmen Doramus-Kinley.
First-year Maize runner stuns coach by becoming immediate high school cross country star
Kaleb Glazier had never been in a cross country race before this season. Now the Maize junior is one of the best in the state.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Cold front coming; limited rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front arriving in Kansas tonight/early Wednesday will bring scattered showers and storms to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be quite limited, with most areas receiving less than .25″. Gusty winds will turn back to the north/northwest for Wednesday and highs will drop about...
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter. Deputy Carter Graduated from the...
The Future of Air Force Tanker Program
A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in support of a Tanker Airlift Control Center mission Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis) Kansas is KC-46 country, the manufacturing and basing center for the most advanced aerial refueling tanker in...
Fatal motorcycle accident in south Wichita
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in south Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening near Pawnee and Hydraulic
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
Winfield man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
