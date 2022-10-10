The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO