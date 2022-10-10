Arvest extends its outreach to the classroom with teacher-appreciation award

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Arvest Bank today awarded a Carthage teacher with one of its ‘We Love Teachers’ awards.

Officials say the campaign is designed to recognize and provide support to teachers within the reach of Arvest.

This year, Arvest is awarding a total of 145 teachers with $500 gifts throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Officials with Arvest say the funds will help with classroom needs across the 4-States.

