DENVER (KDVR) — Up and down. Left and right. Defense and offense. The 2022 Denver Broncos are the poster children for opposites. The stats don’t lie: The Broncos rank second to last in points scored (75) but third in points allowed (80) — a net difference of five points for a team that enters Week 6 with a record of 2-3.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO