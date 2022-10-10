ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Read The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profiles on the 3 leading candidates for Oregon governor

By The Oregonian/OregonLive Politics Team
 3 days ago
SemperFi75
3d ago

Im voting for Drazen. Its time that we sent a message to the Democrats tgat Oregon is tired of the way its gome over the years. We have to do this to put balance back in our state. People have been tired of these policies for so long. Its gotten to the point that our children are feeling the impact and its affecting them.

Defiance
3d ago

DO NOT VOTE FOR TINA KOTEK! Completely garbage! She’s the reason why Portland became such a dump!

