KCRG.com
Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
KCRG.com
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school
KCRG.com
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
KCRG.com
Bellevue man charged with murdering wife
KCRG.com
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School. Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife
KCRG.com
Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool
KCRG.com
Iowa City man takes plea deal in killing of his wife
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man charged with killing his wife over the couple’s finances took a plea deal Wednesday. Roy Browning Junior was set to go to trial in less than a month. Authorities said he stabbed and killed his wife, JoEllen in April of...
KCRG.com
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
KCRG.com
College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
Daily Iowan
UI Police arrest individual connected to September robbery, assault
The University of Iowa Police Department arrested an individual believed to be responsible for a robbery that occurred on Sept. 24, according to a press release from Oct. 11. Police arrested Darlin Sanchez-Vallecillo “following an investigation of a robbery,” the release stated. The robbery occurred near the 100 block of Church street.
KCRG.com
Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Man Accused of Multiple Local Burglaries Arrested & ID’d
A report from local Police say a man that was recently arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque, also had a sawed-off shotgun in his home. Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff Street, was arrested at 9:21am on Sunday, October 9th, at his residence.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25. Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.
