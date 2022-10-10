Read full article on original website
Bros and foes: Bills’ Allen, Chiefs’ Mahomes rivals, friends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn’t at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game.
Ravens waive former WVU CB Daryl Worley
The Baltimore Ravens have waived former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley, as announced by the team Tuesday. The club released the 2016 third-round draft pick after appearing in two games for Baltimore this season. Worley was primarily used on special teams, and recorded his first tackle of the season on Sunday in the Ravens’ two-point win over Cincinnati.
Matchup within the matchup: Zach Frazier vs. BU’s Siaki Ika
Two big bodies will collide at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday. Over the past few seasons, Zach Frazier has been tabbed the strongest player on the WVU roster by a number of his teammates and coaches. He has two Iron Mountaineer Awards to prove it. The Fairmont native will put...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Report: Bruce Irvin, Seahawks to reunite
Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team. According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report. The Seahawks have not listed the...
Former Mountaineer Standout Shane Young Heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame
Seven years after earning a spot in the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, former West Virginia University standout Shane Young will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) Hall of Fame this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Young graduated from West...
Mazzulla settles in as NBA regular season debut nears
Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are counting down the days to next Tuesday’s regular-season opener. The Celtics are looking to begin what they hope is a to return trip to the NBA Finals. Mazzulla, meanwhile, is still getting adjusted to the responsibilities and “great opportunity” he has as the organization’s interim head coach.
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.
