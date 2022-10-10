Read full article on original website
Kimberly Ward
3d ago
I would like some answers myself. Why was your son riding around point a gun at people? Where did he get the gun? Where where you while he was doing this? Why did you not do a better job of raising him? Why are trying to find a way to make money off your son's death?
Jon Jon
3d ago
WLOX has released court documents about happened with the time line. They Childs own action brought about his own demise. I will pray for the mother for the lose of her son, but its his own actions that did this.
Jacqueline Zar
2d ago
lady sorry for your loss. This happened because of the actions of your child and his friends Stop trying to get yourself some TV time and face the facts. grieve your child's loss and Stop all of this blame on police. the facts are out.
