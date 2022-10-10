ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Kimberly Ward
3d ago

I would like some answers myself. Why was your son riding around point a gun at people? Where did he get the gun? Where where you while he was doing this? Why did you not do a better job of raising him? Why are trying to find a way to make money off your son's death?

Jon Jon
3d ago

WLOX has released court documents about happened with the time line. They Childs own action brought about his own demise. I will pray for the mother for the lose of her son, but its his own actions that did this.

Jacqueline Zar
2d ago

lady sorry for your loss. This happened because of the actions of your child and his friends Stop trying to get yourself some TV time and face the facts. grieve your child's loss and Stop all of this blame on police. the facts are out.

Bossip

Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed

Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Gulfport Teenager Dead After Police Shooting

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday, October 8 after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts

Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Harrison County

Around 6 last night, deputies were called to the Country Quick Stop at Highway 53 and County Farm Road where they found a man dead in his car at a gas pump. He had been shot several times in the chest. The coroner identified the man as 36-year-old Jeneation Lewis...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police holds press conference on officer-involved shooting

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper held a press conference today to discuss the shooting that occurred at Family Dollar on October 6th. Chief Cooper began the conference by saying he has requested the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the case’s investigation. He then discussed details on the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County

Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”. Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police searching for missing teen

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
LUCEDALE, MS
daystech.org

Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
GULFPORT, MS
