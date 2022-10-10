Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
'Rally Nuns' spotted at Minute Maid Park during Astros/Mariners Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Guess who's back in the stands at Minute Maid Park?. The Houston Astros' prayer squad, aka the "Rally Nuns," were spotted at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS series. About a dozen of them were seen waving their orange rally towel, cheering on the 'Stros to hopefully their second win.
Yordan Álvarez meets fan who caught his game-winning home run ball
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez was the hero of Game 1 of the American League Division Series, belting a two-out, three-run home run to give Houston a dramatic 8-7 win. While Álvarez is a superstar on the field, he showed he’s a hero off it, too. The...
'Bigg-iro' | Fan shows his support for both Astros and Mariners with split jersey
HOUSTON — This time of year, you’re either with us or against us when it comes to pulling for the Houston Astros in the MLB Playoffs. However, one fan’s fandom is split right down the middle. “Here’s one of my favorite things to do. Get a hit!...
His family surprised him with tickets to Game 1 of the ALDS. He ended up with a souvenir of Astros playoff history
HOUSTON — What is better than an Astros walk-off win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on your birthday? Catching the walk-off home run ball that won it all. That was the case for Astros fan Dillion Harrell who caught Yordan Álvarez’s walk-off three-run homer that...
Listen to the Spanish-language call of Yordan Alvarez's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the ALDS
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park erupted when Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off home run to lift the Astros to a win over the Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series Tuesday. Alvarez blasted the three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
houstonpublicmedia.org
El Tiempo Cantina’s first season at Houston Astros games in Minute Maid Park a big hit
Going to Astros baseball games has long been a popular activity for Houstonians. So has eating fajitas and drinking margaritas from El Tiempo Cantina, the Tex-Mex restaurant with more than a dozen locations around the Houston area. The two local institutions teamed up this year, with a pair of El...
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
KHOU
KHOU 11 News at 5pm
KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
fox26houston.com
Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare
HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: jacket weather next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!. It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year
HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich
Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0