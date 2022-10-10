ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
KHOU

KHOU 11 News at 5pm

KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
fox26houston.com

Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare

HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: jacket weather next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s warm weather hangs around through this weekend, but a major temperature drop is coming next week, including possible 40s in the mornings!. It’s that time of year when cold air starts moving south from Canada, and winds need to line up just right to bring that air south through Texas. A powerful area of low pressure in the Midwest should do the trick, forcing cool and dry air southward behind it in the form of a cold front arriving in Houston on Monday.
KHOU

2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year

HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich

Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
KHOU

KHOU

