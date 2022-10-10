Read full article on original website
WSMV
Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. A man was captured on security camera video taking packages off the front step of a house along Rose Street...
Police arrest couple accused of robbing nurse in parking lot Monday afternoon
Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.
3 arrested for breaking into cars in Murfreesboro; guns, drugs recovered
Three men accused of breaking into cars Sunday morning in Murfreesboro were arrested on auto burglary, weapon and drug charges.
WSMV
Person shot after fight in Bellevue
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated:...
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Metro officer, woman hit by bullet fragments in accidental gun range shooting
An accidental shooting led to multiple minor injuries at a Nashville area gun range.
Man caught with 36 pounds of marijuana inside luggage at Nashville International airport
A 21-year-old is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport.
WSMV
Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire. Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months. A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway...
WSMV
TBI indicts Smyrna man for unlawfully photographing a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has indicted a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography. According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department.
Murfreesboro Police Arrest 3 People on Auto Burglary, Weapon, and Drug Charges
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 13, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department officers arrest three men who were reportedly breaking into cars in the Rocky Lane area Sunday, Oct. 9. Two of the men were armed with guns and one of them was also in possession of illegal drugs. An officer saw...
wgnsradio.com
$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro
WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
WSMV
Protecting your car from autumn leaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads. Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.
WSMV
Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
WSMV
Two death investigations underway in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
WSMV
Police warn public of coupon scam
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday. Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.
Two-alarm fire impacts 13 units at Nashville apartment complex
More than a dozen units are affected by a Thursday afternoon fire that broke out at a Nashville apartment complex.
