Nashville, TN

WSMV

Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. A man was captured on security camera video taking packages off the front step of a house along Rose Street...
WSMV

Person shot after fight in Bellevue

City
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV

TBI indicts Smyrna man for unlawfully photographing a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has indicted a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography. According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.
wgnsradio.com

$21,000 Reward for Information that Leads to Arrest / Conviction of Subject(s) Responsible for the Death of Mya Fuller from Murfreesboro

WILSON COUNTY, TN – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro and later found deceased in the area of Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown. The deceased woman was located on August 6, 2022.
WSMV

Protecting your car from autumn leaves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads. Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.
WSMV

Two death investigations underway in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
WSMV

Police warn public of coupon scam

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday. Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.
