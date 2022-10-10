Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
Salinas jean thief wanted by police
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing over 20 pairs of jeans from a local business. Police said the man stole 501s, and the amount taken warrants a felony charge. If seen, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or 831-801-3549 if you have any info. The post Salinas jean thief wanted by police appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- North Monterey County High School is still trying to process the recent allegations against former teacher Sergio Munoz Marquez. Marquez was arrested on numerous sexual assault charges after Monterey County Sheriffs got word from a former high school student. Marquez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on school property 20 years The post Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher appeared first on KION546.
Deliberations continue in Kristin Smart murder trial Thursday at Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas
Deliberations in the Kristin Smart murder trial continue Thursday at the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas. The post Deliberations continue in Kristin Smart murder trial Thursday at Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels
Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide
SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday. CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile. The post Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP appeared first on KION546.
Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A counselor at Monterey High School is under investigation by police and the school district for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a female student. Monterey Police said they have interviewed four students, and as of now, nobody has been arrested. Police also confirmed that the staff member is a man but would The post Monterey High School counselor under investigation for inappropriate texts with a student: police appeared first on KION546.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Prunedale (Prunedale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Prunedale on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KMPH.com
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
KSBW.com
Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers
SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party
Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning. The post Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party appeared first on KION546.
Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County
Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.
KSBW.com
Salinas man killed in shooting, police say
SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say they responded to calls about a fight at a party on San Ysidro Way around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police...
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale
PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
