ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
readfrontier.org

Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race

Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Choctaw, OK
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Supreme Court#State Of Oklahoma#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The Supreme Court#Oklahomans
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22

It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Voter registration deadline for upcoming Oklahoma election quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is quickly approaching, and Oklahomans are about to hit a major deadline. The upcoming election will have a major impact on Oklahoma, including the races for governor, both U.S. Senate seats, state superintendent and many state representatives. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 14.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KOCO

Polling finds inflation is top issue influencing Oklahoma voter’s decisions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Polling by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated found that inflation is the number one issue influencing people’s decisions on who they plan to vote for. KOCO 5 wanted to hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates looking to fill Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat on how they think the government should tackle inflation. Both the Republican, Markwayne Mullin, and the Democrat, Kendra Horn, agreed inflation is an issue nearly every Oklahoma voter is facing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy