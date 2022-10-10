Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race
Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s largest tribes say history was made, joining together to endorse Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes said history was made this week when they joined together to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Hofmeister both boast of their endorsements. In recent weeks, both have gotten the nod from two big groups. For Stitt, it...
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
poncacitynow.com
Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
KOCO
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates face off in conversation about major issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time, Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates faced off in a conversation about some of the major issues voters care about. It was part of a forum hosted by Oklahoma’s Petroleum Alliance in Oklahoma City. "My opponent joined the Biden party the same year...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls in about a month to make big decisions about the state's future. The midterm elections are Nov. 8 and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
KOCO
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22
It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
KOCO
Voter registration deadline for upcoming Oklahoma election quickly approaching
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is quickly approaching, and Oklahomans are about to hit a major deadline. The upcoming election will have a major impact on Oklahoma, including the races for governor, both U.S. Senate seats, state superintendent and many state representatives. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 14.
KOCO
Several initiatives work to address doctor shortage in rural Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several initiatives have been made to address the doctor shortage in rural Oklahoma. A recent report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health found that a doctor shortage is impacting all 77 counties in the state. As we know, it’s the small towns with the biggest need.
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against recommending clemency for Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row for the 1993 killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City. His attorneys said he shouldn't be executed because...
KOCO
Polling finds inflation is top issue influencing Oklahoma voter’s decisions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Polling by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated found that inflation is the number one issue influencing people’s decisions on who they plan to vote for. KOCO 5 wanted to hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates looking to fill Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat on how they think the government should tackle inflation. Both the Republican, Markwayne Mullin, and the Democrat, Kendra Horn, agreed inflation is an issue nearly every Oklahoma voter is facing.
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
kgou.org
Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills
Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
