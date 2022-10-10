Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Matchup within the matchup: Zach Frazier vs. BU’s Siaki Ika
Two big bodies will collide at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday. Over the past few seasons, Zach Frazier has been tabbed the strongest player on the WVU roster by a number of his teammates and coaches. He has two Iron Mountaineer Awards to prove it. The Fairmont native will put...
WTRF
Report: Bruce Irvin, Seahawks to reunite
Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team. According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report. The Seahawks have not listed the...
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7
WTRF
Former Mountaineer Standout Shane Young Heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame
Seven years after earning a spot in the Southwest Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, former West Virginia University standout Shane Young will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) Hall of Fame this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Young graduated from West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Mazzulla settles in as NBA regular season debut nears
Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are counting down the days to next Tuesday’s regular-season opener. The Celtics are looking to begin what they hope is a to return trip to the NBA Finals. Mazzulla, meanwhile, is still getting adjusted to the responsibilities and “great opportunity” he has as the organization’s interim head coach.
Comments / 0