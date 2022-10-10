ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

CVCC to hold Track or Treat on Oct. 22, event returning after 3 years

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Community College Foundation’s Track or Treat is back for the first time in three years. Organizers said the 5K run is held in memory of Chris Patterson, a highly respected and beloved student advisor at CVCC who passed away in 2009.

Participants dress in festive costumes while running the race.

“Chris loved this time of year, so seeing everyone dressed in costumes is one of my favorite parts,” said Lise Patterson, Chris Patterson’s mother. “We’ve seen some really great ones over the years. It’s always such a treat.”

Proceeds from the Track or Treat benefit the CVCC Foundation Chris Patterson Student Support Fund. The fund helps CVCC students facing financial hardships to complete their education.

The event was put on the back burner for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be back in the community with this event,” said coordinator David Fletcher. “When COVID hit, we had to pivot just as everyone else did when it came to hosting events. At the time, we were able to have the race virtually and still have an in-person race on campus with our student athletes.”

The event will be on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Phenix City Amphitheatre. It will continue to have a virtual option to reach supporters near and far. Registration cost for the race is $20 and $10 for CVCC students. A children’s fun run for ages 10 years and younger begins at 8:30 a.m. EST. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. EST.

Prizes for first, second, and third place in run times and best costumes will be awarded.

You can find registration information by clicking here .

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

