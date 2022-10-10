Read full article on original website
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after a crash between a John Deere Gator UTV and a SUV. Des Moines police responded to the crash around 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning. First responders transported the operator of the UTV, a 68-year-old male, to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the room now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and UTV were both heading eastbound on 61st Street Lane approaching 68th Avenue Drive when the pickup went to pass the UTV. The UTV turned left in front of the pickup and the pickup hit it – with the UTV rolling into the ditch and ejecting the two occupants.
AMES, Iowa — Ames police now say the death of an Iowa State student in August was likely from a fall from a balcony and not a criminal act. The body of 20-year-old Emma Timmer was found on an apartment balcony near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street on Aug. 10.
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
