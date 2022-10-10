Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, October 13th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- The CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair says it is time to retire. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple updgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancelation in 2021. Slater released a statement Wednesday saying it has been "an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair." Slater says his retirement comes with the Fair in a good place, having returned to prepandemic revenue levels, and he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
mystar106.com
AG candidate Bird says she has support from 73 county sheriffs, including five Democrats
MASON CITY — The Republican challenger in the Iowa Attorney General’s race says she’s now landed the support of 73 county sheriffs across the state, including five Democrats. The latest three sheriffs to show their support, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Corydon Times-Republican
National think tank ranks Reynolds top governor for fiscal responsibility
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is the best governor for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced Wednesday. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
Earlier this year, a food-safety inspector cited Des Moines’ Zora Bar Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, for 17 violations, such as a number of food items the inspector said were “covered with what appears to be mold.” (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals)
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Iowa Republican Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Photo by Iowa Public Radio. (Radio Iowa) Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (CHAY-nee) in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
