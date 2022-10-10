New renovations coming to Allegheny Landing

Something new is coming to Allegheny Landing, the urban sculpture park on the north bank of the Allegheny River between the Clemente and Warhol bridges.

Riverlife is leading the effort to attract more visitors, and the first task on the list is replacing the boat docks near the Clemente bridge.

Riverlife President and CEO Matt Galluzzo says one result of the pandemic is: more people are enjoying public spaces like parks.

Riverlife has been working since 2010 to continuously improve the area including renovating the riverfront trail, landscaping including green infrastructure, sculpture restorations, and dock maintenance.

“We envision a seismic transformation that will create a true and community-driven destination between Allegheny River on the North Shore and Allegheny River Front Park on the edge of the Cultural district,” Says Galluzzo.

