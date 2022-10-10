Bills' explosive passing game was on full display against Pittsburgh

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills did what we all thought they would do. They blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That doesn't mean it still wasn't an impressive performance. It was for a number of reasons.

I'll start with Josh Allen, who took apart a Steelers defense that had no pass rush and was playing with a depleted and banged up secondary. Allen and the passing offense were cranking out explosive pass plays ,which are passes of 20-or-more yards.

There were eight in all, and the very first one turned out to be the game-winning score.

On the third snap of the game, backed up at their own two-yard line, Allen unloaded a perfect bomb up the middle of the field to Gabe Davis. The ball traveled about 60 yards in the air, and what's even more impressive is that Allen made that throw into the wind.

The 98-yard touchdown tied the franchise record and put the Bills in front, as it turned out, for good.

The connection between Allen and Davis wasn't done there. Later in that first half, Allen threw another strike to Davis, and another ball that had about 60 air yards to it.

Allen was generous, as he hit on 20-plus-yard passes to Khalil Shakir, who had three of them. Stefon Diggs, Quintin Morris and Isaiah Hodgins were also in that 20-plus group.

At the end of the day, Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards, and he did it in three quarters of action (plus one pass before leaving the game in the fourth). The 424 yards came on just 20 completions, and came in a game where Allen did not have Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie or Dawson Knox.

I feel like I should say something about the defense, considering it kept the Steelers out of the end zone. They played shorthanded too. Jordan Poyer was inactive, as was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The game did see both Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips back on the field.

The Bills stuffed the run, holding Najee Harris to 20 yards on 11 carries. They recorded three sacks, had a takeaway, and held the Steelers to 0-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs.