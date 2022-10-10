Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner
Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —- Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to a house fire on the city’s west side. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. this evening. Multiple firehouses responded to the 600 block of Allen Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said that a fire had broken out in an upstairs bedroom.
WSAZ
High construction costs impact funding for school projects
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the prices of construction materials soar, the sound of drills breaking ground on projects is hard to come by. Todd Alexander, who is the superintendent of Wayne County Schools, has had a major project at the forefront of his mind for years. It has to do with consolidating Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School to create a K-8 school in the Buffalo community.
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
Portsmouth Times
Wings of Hope demands support for Bannon Park upgrades
PORTSMOUTH – Members of the Board of Wings of Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to Portsmouth’s youth, and dozens of their supporters attended the City Council meeting Monday evening to demand support for their Bannon Park upgrade project. Bannon Park, located in the City’s North End neighborhood, is...
WSAZ
Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
WTAP
Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools says its schools are safe Thursday after investigating a possible online threat that was made Wednesday night. In a statement from the school system, officials with Parkersburg High and Hamilton Middle Schools were informed of the threat Thursday morning. They say the school...
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
WSAZ
Louisiana runs past Marshall in home Sun Belt Opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the UL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two possession lead. UL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Burke, Candyland win national awards with MSP
Joseph Pratt and Sue Burke recently traveled to St Louis, Mo for the Annual America in Bloom Symposium, as city representatives for the America in Bloom program that Main Street Portsmouth oversees. The America in Bloom Program is a network of cities all around the country that receive guest judges...
Record-Herald
The long road steering Honda into Fayette Co.
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It is because of almost two decades of hard work, planning, determination, and foresight.
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
