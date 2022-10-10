*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.

