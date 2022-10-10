ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
Lefty Graves

Babysitter cuts 11-year-old’s hair without permission from parents; parents furious

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My brother, sister, and I were raised in a very conservative family. There were a few rules that were to be adhered to as we were growing up; the boys had to wear shirts with a collar; however, the rules especially applied to girls and their hair. Finally, we were to be “church ready” at a moment's notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Briana B.

Teen Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Finding Out He Stole From School

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. In high school, my boyfriend at the time was really sweet to me, but he had a dark side that I wasn't aware of initially. We were the best of friends, but when we weren't together, he would get himself into a great deal of trouble.
The Independent

Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among five victims killed by gunman, say officials

Five people were killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina’s capital city Raleigh with the suspected gunman arrested after being “contained” in a house for hours.The shooter opened fire on Thursday evening at around 5pm along a walking trail in Raleigh city and killed five people, along with an off-duty police officer. The suspect eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said on Thursday night.Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a ...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect in custody after five confirmed deaths

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after eluding police for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
HeySoCal

Police arrest robbery, carjack, double-murder suspect in Inglewood

A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy