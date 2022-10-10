Read full article on original website
Related
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
Babysitter cuts 11-year-old’s hair without permission from parents; parents furious
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My brother, sister, and I were raised in a very conservative family. There were a few rules that were to be adhered to as we were growing up; the boys had to wear shirts with a collar; however, the rules especially applied to girls and their hair. Finally, we were to be “church ready” at a moment's notice.
WWL-TV
Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler
Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Finding Out He Stole From School
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. In high school, my boyfriend at the time was really sweet to me, but he had a dark side that I wasn't aware of initially. We were the best of friends, but when we weren't together, he would get himself into a great deal of trouble.
Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among five victims killed by gunman, say officials
Five people were killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina’s capital city Raleigh with the suspected gunman arrested after being “contained” in a house for hours.The shooter opened fire on Thursday evening at around 5pm along a walking trail in Raleigh city and killed five people, along with an off-duty police officer. The suspect eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said on Thursday night.Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a ...
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect in custody after five confirmed deaths
Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after eluding police for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest robbery, carjack, double-murder suspect in Inglewood
A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
WWL-TV
On the cusp of innocence, murder convict has appeal delayed yet again
Jerome Smith has maintained his innocence in a 1985 murder for decades. And just when he thought his conviction would be finally overturned, it was delayed.
Comments / 0