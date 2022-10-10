Hoque Global, Mansfield Partner on $65 million ‘Innovation Alley’ Mixed-Use Downtown Development

Read full article on original website
American Land Title Association Elects Fort Worth's Jack Rattikin III as President
The American Land Title Association, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced on Friday that Jack Rattikin III had been installed as president for the 2022-23 year. Rattikin, president and CEO of Rattikin Title Company in Fort Worth, is a third generation ALTA president, following his...
Oneworld Global Headquarters to Relocate to Fort Worth
Officials with the oneworld® Alliance announced on Wednesday that it will relocate its global headquarters from New York City to Fort Worth, joining founding member American Airlines at its campus. The move will take place in December, according to a press release. Oneworld will join American on its 300-acre...
