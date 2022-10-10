ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15

Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Frost? Ha! We're in the Bonus Round of Nice Fall Weather in Billings

Bonus Round weather in the Billings area. It feels like we’re into the bonus round this fall with gorgeous weather. Other than cooler temps today (10/11), we should bounce back to daytime highs in the mid-60s and low 70s for the forecastable future. Weather.com predicts we won’t drop into the 50s until October 25th, which is pretty awesome in my book. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.
103.7 The Hawk

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022

Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
103.7 The Hawk

Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
103.7 The Hawk

Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park

Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
103.7 The Hawk

Quality Time with Parents… Yay? or Nay?

Taking your parents to lunch is a gesture that many don’t realize how important it can be for the parents. When your kids grow up, get jobs, and live their own life it could be difficult to coordinate quality time. Below is my siblings and I all together for once, and wow my dad was so happy!
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

