From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular Pack the Mall in Pink event is back for 2022 at Rimrock Mall! The fundraiser is part fashion show, part celebration, and a wonderful experience for breast cancer survivors and supporters. Pack the Mall is Pink, in conjunction with Billings Clinic helps raise money...
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Bonus Round weather in the Billings area. It feels like we’re into the bonus round this fall with gorgeous weather. Other than cooler temps today (10/11), we should bounce back to daytime highs in the mid-60s and low 70s for the forecastable future. Weather.com predicts we won’t drop into the 50s until October 25th, which is pretty awesome in my book. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.
I'll start by saying in no way do I condone illegal tagging or vandalism. Graffiti to unsuspecting houses and businesses is a very real problem in just about every neighborhood in Billings. Waking up to see your fence or wall tagged with ugly, wanna' be gang banger writing can be infuriating.
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene. Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route. This...
Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
Taking your parents to lunch is a gesture that many don’t realize how important it can be for the parents. When your kids grow up, get jobs, and live their own life it could be difficult to coordinate quality time. Below is my siblings and I all together for once, and wow my dad was so happy!
