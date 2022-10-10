ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces

MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin community reacts to recent killing

Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
DUBLIN, GA
CBS 42

Georgia mayor helps mom, 3 kids escape before train hit vehicle

VIENNA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mayor helped a mother, and three children escape from a sport utility vehicle that was stalled on railroad tracks with a train approaching. Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was headed to work Saturday when he saw the SUV. He says he couldn’t let the family get slaughtered. He helped the […]
VIENNA, GA
