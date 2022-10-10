Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
WMAZ
School of the week: Perry High School students show off their hard work in animal care at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — "We show a lot of different animals like pigs, cows, we've had goats before and I think lambs," says 3rd year Perry High School student Maci McDermott. She along with many of her classmates are prepping their animals for this years Georgia National Fair!. "Honestly I...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces
MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Saving your sweet tooth: Macon dentist says how Halloween candy affects your teeth
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is an excuse to eat all your favorite sweets, like chocolates, gummies, candy corn, and so many other treats!. However, parents like Cheyenne Bennett say they are being mindful of the candy they buy. Bennett says she chooses candies based on her kids age. "What's...
WMAZ
'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims
Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year.
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Dublin community reacts to recent killing
Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — ***Warning: Graphic content. Readers may find some details in this story disturbing***. A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 34-year-old Christopher Demmon was convicted...
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
Sparta man pleads guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2020 Hancock County stabbing
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Sparta man plead guilty in late September to Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hancock County man, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 31-year-old Bernard Deontay Hall plead guilty in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bradford Morris. Morris...
Georgia mayor helps mom, 3 kids escape before train hit vehicle
VIENNA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mayor helped a mother, and three children escape from a sport utility vehicle that was stalled on railroad tracks with a train approaching. Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was headed to work Saturday when he saw the SUV. He says he couldn’t let the family get slaughtered. He helped the […]
Hancock Co. man sentenced to 40 years for child molestation
A Hancock County man was sentenced to 40 years for the molestation of children.
'It knocked me foolish': Vienna Mayor hailed as a hero after saving woman, 3 children in train crash
VIENNA, Ga. — The Vienna Mayor is being hailed as a hero after saving a mother and her three children before a train crashed into their vehicle Saturday morning. Vienna Police say the woman faces charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment. Mayor Eddie Daniels says he...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts Coffee with a Cop and Clergy in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies were all ears for the community on Monday. They hosted Coffee With A Cop and Clergy at the Burger King on Gray Highway. They invited anyone who wanted to come out and enjoy some breakfast while sharing their concerns. This was in honor...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0