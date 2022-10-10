Read full article on original website
$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction
WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
Bosque County Investigates School Threat
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriffs Office deputies are currently investigating a reported threat against school safety made by a student of Walnut Springs ISD. The student has been identified and is cooperating with investigators regarding the complaint. Bosque County PD is investigating this case.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many are happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, says they have seen some changes in the past few years but are glad to be continuing strong.
Central Texas Police Departments Provide Early Holiday Scam Prevention Tips
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The year is winding down as families get ready for Halloween and soon the holiday season. Temple Police Department financial crimes investigator Kevin Garelick says his caseload nearly doubles up to sixty cases a month during the holiday season for scams. He says most...
City of Temple to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple will host a special celebration to honor local leaders and pay homage to Hispanic Heritage!. The event will take place this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, located at 315 W. Avenue B. During this event, Mayor Tim Davis will present a proclamation to LULAC Council #4971.
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
Suspects sought in multiple Copperas Cove burglaries
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to identify suspects involved in multiple burglaries. The department posted two surveillance videos to its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. If you don’t know who the suspects pictured below are, you can help the department by sharing these posts.
Jeramiah’s Italian Ice raises money for hurricane relief
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Hurricane Ian happened states away from Texas, but that doesn’t stop people from wanting to help. The employees at Jeramiah’s Italian ice say one of their core values is generosity, so this is a way to put those words in to action. On Wednesday the Temple location is donating all its profits to Hurricane Ian victims.
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks gets stand-by counsel
Bell County (FOX 44) — Cedric Marks will have a co-stand-by counsel as he goes to trial for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. John P. Galligan will sit beside Marks. That decision came out of a pre-trial hearing that took place on Tuesday. Marks is representing...
April Hernandez Castillo makes a visit in Waco for a meet and greet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – April Hernandez-Castillo is a girl from the Bronx who dared to follow her dreams and in her memoir, ‘Embracing Me‘, she shares her story of growing up in the tough streets of the Bronx during the Crack Epidemic Era, as well as being in an abusive relationship.
One held in Temple Oak Hills Drive shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man is being held after a woman was shot during an argument Monday night. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
Killeen murder victim identified, help needed to find next-of-kin
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 13th murder case of 2022 has been identified. The Killeen Police Department said Thursday morning that the victim has been identified as Phyllis Campbell. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates and friends of Campbell, used several investigative methods to find and contact next-of-kin for her – however, no next-of-kin were found.
Man injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
Caritas Brings Back Feast Of Caring Dinner
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – After two years, Caritas is celebrating its work in the community with the return of its Feast of Caring dinner. Every dollar spent during tonight’s dinner will support Caritas’ outsourcing programs to continue helping others in the area. The Waco Convention Center...
Halloween arrives early at McLane Children’s Hospital
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A spectacularly spooky Halloween came early for kids at the McLane Children’s Hospital!. Spirit Halloween threw a Spirit of Children Halloween party for patients earlier this week. This was the first event that took place inside the hospital since December 2019 – due to COVID-19 precautions.
