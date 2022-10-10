Read full article on original website
SOURCE SPORTS: Former Panthers Coach Matt Rhule To Be Paid $834K a Month After Firing
After a rocky start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. According to ESPN, the firing comes less than three years into a coaching contract totaling seven years and $62 million. Rhule will still collect over $40 million. Rhule will finish his Panthers career with...
Sean Payton Calls Panthers Head Coaching Job 'Attractive'
Sean Payton discussed the Panthers job in an interview. Could he be positioning himself for consideration?
Christian McCaffrey Trade to Bills Leads Oddsmakers Prediction
But oddsmakers are aware of all the issues and yet ... there the Bills sit atop their list in the Christian McCaffrey Sweepstakes. ... all of which makes the idea a worthy-of-discussion one.
Yes, the Panthers are bad. But is banning Tepper from Matthews really the answer?
The power to exile a person rests with the public, not the government.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer
“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
Yardbarker
Broken Paws: Repairing The Carolina Panthers
This week, the Carolina Panthers took a step into their uncertain future by firing Matt Rhule. Now, what should be next?. To the delight of Panthers fans through the NFL, Carolina fired Matt Rhule. Now, they must start to rebuild a franchise that made a Super Bowl appearance less than a decade ago. Owner David Tepper, flush with cash and no direction must engineer a renovation that not only will soon, but sustain success, in order to build a winning tradition. Unlike previous eras where the Panthers cobbled together high-draft picks and too many role players, this project needs a ground-up approach. Patience and prudent spending will be the biggest ally that Carolina will enjoy.
