Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 reasons why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to fire Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wants the organization and fan base to be patient. He preaches that building a
Troy Aikman Addresses Sexist Comment Made on ‘MNF’
The longtime NFL announcer came under fire for a controversial comment made on Monday’s telecast.
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.
Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III tweets funny reaction to Dan Snyder bombshell
The Washington Commanders' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears is just hours away. Of course, on the heels of Thursday morning's latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder, few are thinking of the upcoming contest at the moment. Among those to react to the news was...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room
Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?
We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after ALDS Game 2 win over Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON, TX — Alvarez hit another game-changing home run on Thursday, this time going opposite field with a two-run homer to boost the Houston Astros to a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon in Seattle (1:07 p.m. local time), marking the first postseason game in the Emerald City since 2001.
ESPN Report: Dan Snyder claims info on NFL owners, Roger Goodell that could 'blow up' league office
The shadow that Dan Snyder has cast over the NFL is one that people are ready to be rid of. While he’s not nearly as involved in their operations now, he remains the owner of the Washington Commanders. However, this may only be the beginning of the story as an ESPN report suggests Snyder has some grievances to air on his eventual way out.
Scale Of 1 To 10: Ron Rivera Makes It Through Season
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss on a scale of 1 to 10 how Ron Rivera can make it through the season.
The Washington Nationals have some tough roster decisions on Arb-Eligible players!
Thanks to the fine people at MLB Trade Rumors, we have an early look at projected arbitration salaries for 2023. Modeled by the talented Matt Swartz who consults for the Washington Nationals, we have a good look at the numbers. It is a glimpse into the ways the system works, and the debate over who should get tendered a contract, and who should not.
Miami Heat: Approach for Victor Oladipo helps you get past preseason struggles
As the Miami Heat finished their preseason on Wednesday night with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-103, they closed the preseason portion of the 2022-23 season with a record of 4-1. Though you don’t take much, either way, away from the preseason, you can take a few things...
