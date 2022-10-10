ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

MSUB men crack GNAC win column in soccer; jacket women tie

Callum Bryan and Ryan Hanley scored goals Thursday afternoon as the Montana State Billings men cracked the win column in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference soccer standings with a 2-0 triumph over Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington. Bryan scored in the 43rd minute and Hanley in the 84th minute...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field

BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time. Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College women's cross country ranked No. 25 in NAIA Top 25

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday. The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Soccer runs deep for Billings West's Ashmores, Billings Central's Traftons

BILLINGS — Though the high school soccer season usually ends in late October, the off-season doesn’t truly hit for coaches Luke Ashmore and Nolan Trafton until family gatherings at the holidays. That’s when the two cousins — Ashmore coaches the Billings West boys, Trafton the boys and girls...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings women's golf finishes fall season at WWU Invitational

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team closed out its fall season with a disappointing finish Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational. The Yellowjackets finished last among the invite's 16 teams as they struggled to a two-day score of 692 to finish 116-over par for...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

How David Alston's strip sack sealed Montana State's win over Idaho State

BOZEMAN — For the first time since the opening drive of the game, the Idaho State football team's offense started to find its rhythm. Running back Raiden Hunter was stopped at the line of scrimmage to start the drive, but the Bengals had converted consecutive first downs on the two following plays. A pop pass to wide receiver Chedon James and a scramble by quarterback Sagan Gronauer set up ISU at the Montana State 49-yard line.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star RB Scottre Humphrey

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment is a three-star running back from the Seattle area. Scottre Humphrey announced his college choice on Monday night. The Bobcats were one of multiple Big Sky Conference programs to offer him, and many factors helped them win the recruiting battle.
BOZEMAN, MT
#Gnac#Golf Club#Sweeps#Montana State Billings#Msub#Tekoa
406mtsports.com

Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry named NAIA Defender of the Week

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school cross country (Oct. 13)

Team scores: Billings West 22, Billings Skyview 37, Billings Senior 75. Jaxon Straus, West, 15:49.27; Mason Moler, West, 16:00.26; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:20.13; Lucas Keith, West, 17:08.50; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 17:17.32; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 17:21.01; Kye McAbee, West, 17:22.86; Jacob Trainor, West, 17:24.81; Carson Blaschak, West, 17:38.24; Trey Templet, West, 17:46.00.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Coach's long bond with seniors helping Broadview-Lavina football find footing

LAVINA — You don't build a connection like what Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken has with his senior class overnight. It takes time. Countless hours doing drills. Endless repetition of plays and sets. An in-sync chemistry that is built over years, not weeks. Amid his fourth season of leading...
LAVINA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fire restrictions lifted in 4 Montana counties

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday that stage-one fire restrictions for Yellowstone, Big Horn, Treasure, and Musselshell counties have been lifted. According to the news release, Musselshell County lifted fire restrictions on October 8 at midnight. Campfires are now allowed on all FWP sites, including state parks, wildlife management...
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT

