Long-standing steakhouse to close Easton location, hunt for new Columbus home
Smith & Wollensky is preparing to leave the Columbus location it has held for more than two decades. According to a statement from Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer for PPX Hospitality Brands, the steakhouse will close its Easton restaurant at the end of this coming January. “We can confirm that...
National fast food chain testing new “express” location in Columbus
Captain D’s is aiming to make its fast food in Columbus even faster. The national seafood chain recently opened a brand-new “express” location at 3588 E. Main St. in Whitehall. This is Captain D’s second “express” eatery, the other is located in Nashville. At...
Popular slider chain opening new campus location by next month
Since last year, Savvy Sliders has quietly operated a Columbus restaurant–its only location outside of Michigan–and it won’t be long before we see another. According to co-franchisee Ali Bazzi, Savvy expects to open its brand-new campus storefront, located at 2106 N. High St., by Nov. 1. The eatery will be located in the former home of the OSU White Castle. The popular burger chain received final plan approval for the new restaurant earlier today, and Bazzi said the opening could happen before Nov. 1 as well.
Get outside for some peak fall fun this weekend at the Slate Run Metro Park Fall Fest!
With autumnal colors nearing peak showing, it’s time to soak in some family-friendly fun. The Slate Run Metro Park Fall Fast, an annual free event, is taking place on Oct. 15th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for all ages, including hayrides, a...
Find out which nearby Ohio village was named one of the country’s top “Hippie Hideaways”
A recently-published story from Travel.a lot.com profiled 25 of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”, and one small Ohio village made the cut. The website named Yellow Springs, Ohio as a location where the hippie subculture is most alive and well today. The story named 25 different municities, including legendary...
Beloved German Village event features adult trick-or-trick, drinks and live music
Now in its 16th year, this annual celebration hosted by the German Village Society allows participants to dress up in their Halloween best, enjoy live music and drinks, and–the highlight of the evening, if you ask us–participate in adult trick-or-treating within German Village. This year’s Bash is taking...
Hotel with 180 rooms, new food and drink concepts, planned for Columbus Casino
In part of a massive, $850 million dollar initiative that will see the addition of multiple new hotels across the country, Penn Entertainment announced today that it plans to add a hotel to the Columbus Hollywood Casino. There are currently hotels in the vicinity of the casino, but none on...
Downtown’s oldest retail business plans to reopen next month
The owners of the city’s oldest downtown businesses have put a date on it: The Peanut Shoppe is expected to reopen by Nov. 7. The store, which is located at 21 E. State St., temporarily closed for construction May 7, meaning it will have been closed for half a year.
Teenage girl, 15, dies after being shot in Franklin Park
A teenager who was shot yesterday afternoon in Franklin Park succumbed to her injuries late night. At 3:20 p.m. yesterday, police said officers responded to gunshots from the 17000 block of E. Broad Street, in Franklin Park. According to police, several people were fighting in the park when shots were...
Man intentionally crashes car into another vehicle after altercation with driver
Yesterday morning, an argument led one man to deliberately crash his vehicle into another while both were in motion. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle collision at 6:30 a.m. on the 900 block of N. Cassady Avenue yesterday. The two vehicles had sustained “extensive disabling damage” due to the collision.
