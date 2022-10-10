ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Popular slider chain opening new campus location by next month

Since last year, Savvy Sliders has quietly operated a Columbus restaurant–its only location outside of Michigan–and it won’t be long before we see another. According to co-franchisee Ali Bazzi, Savvy expects to open its brand-new campus storefront, located at 2106 N. High St., by Nov. 1. The eatery will be located in the former home of the OSU White Castle. The popular burger chain received final plan approval for the new restaurant earlier today, and Bazzi said the opening could happen before Nov. 1 as well.
614now.com

Downtown’s oldest retail business plans to reopen next month

The owners of the city’s oldest downtown businesses have put a date on it: The Peanut Shoppe is expected to reopen by Nov. 7. The store, which is located at 21 E. State St., temporarily closed for construction May 7, meaning it will have been closed for half a year.
614now.com

Teenage girl, 15, dies after being shot in Franklin Park

A teenager who was shot yesterday afternoon in Franklin Park succumbed to her injuries late night. At 3:20 p.m. yesterday, police said officers responded to gunshots from the 17000 block of E. Broad Street, in Franklin Park. According to police, several people were fighting in the park when shots were...
614now.com

Man intentionally crashes car into another vehicle after altercation with driver

Yesterday morning, an argument led one man to deliberately crash his vehicle into another while both were in motion. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle collision at 6:30 a.m. on the 900 block of N. Cassady Avenue yesterday. The two vehicles had sustained “extensive disabling damage” due to the collision.
