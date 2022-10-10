Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Lubbock man charged with attempted kidnapping, solictation of a minor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock has been charged by a Grand Jury with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in two separate incidents from 2021 and 2022. According to the May 2021 police report, a 15-year-old girl was jogging...
fox34.com
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
fox34.com
Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleazar Singleterry, 39, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury after he was accused of recording a juvenile while they were in the bathroom at Planet Fitness. According to the police report, an unnamed juvenile victim was in a bathroom stall on...
fox34.com
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
fox34.com
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock. Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers found 51-year-old Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC...
fox34.com
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex. Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II at 2627 Oak Ave. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.
fox34.com
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash at 66th and Indiana, MCIU investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred at the intersection of 66th and Indiana Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Police report that the crash occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle. The passenger car appears to be on its side. Another person also sustained minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
fox34.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash at 82nd and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries at 82nd Street and I-27. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. All west bound traffic on 82nd street...
fox34.com
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Raider family is grieving after 18-year-old Kaila Riojas died on Sunday in a crash on her moped. Her mother, Samantha Riche, says Kaila was her whole world. “Compassion, she’s so genuine, she is, she’s everything, she’s perfect,” Riche said. Riche...
fox34.com
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
fox34.com
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
fox34.com
UPDATED: LFR responding to house fire at 3800 block of 25th street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of 25th Street near Maxey Park. According to LFR, the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and responders were on the scene by 4 p.m. By 4:45 p.m., the fire was contained. The...
fox34.com
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
fox34.com
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
fox34.com
Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming mid-term election. Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor. He made a stop in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech as he wrapped up his ‘Texas College Tour.’. “If...
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Comments / 0