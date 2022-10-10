Read full article on original website
Former Army Ranger Devin Slaughter has energized Montana State on and off the field
BOZEMAN — Devin Slaughter isn’t a rah-rah, inspirational speech type of guy, but he became one at an opportune time. Slaughter could sense a low level of energy from his teammates as they sat in their locker room before their Big Sky Conference football game against UC Davis on Oct. 1. Kickoff wasn’t until 8:25 p.m., and the weather was cold and rainy during pregame warmups. It made Slaughter, a walk-on defensive lineman, think about his time as a United States Army Ranger.
Q&A: Montana State RB Lane Sumner 'really glad' to return from injury
BOZEMAN — Lane Sumner has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he’s played this football season. The only issue: he’s missed more games than he’s played. Sumner, a redshirt sophomore running back at Montana State, ran for 176 yards in the season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Sept. 3. The next week in a non-tackling practice drill, Sumner dislocated his left elbow, just like MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald did almost exactly a year earlier in that season's Gold Rush game.
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star RB Scottre Humphrey
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment is a three-star running back from the Seattle area. Scottre Humphrey announced his college choice on Monday night. The Bobcats were one of multiple Big Sky Conference programs to offer him, and many factors helped them win the recruiting battle.
Rocky volleyball's Ayla Embry named NAIA Defender of the Week
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday. It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
Belgrade teacher becomes finalist for presidential award
Belgrade's Story Brook Elementary school teacher Amanda Rapstad has been nominated as a finalist for the Presidential Award for math and science
The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area
This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
It’s Getting Out Of Hand: How Can Bozeman Fix This Big Problem?
Bozeman has a big problem right now. In fact, Bozeman has a lot of problems. We've all heard complaints about the cost of housing in Bozeman, and many businesses are struggling to find employees due to the workforce shortage. Unfortunately, those problems are just the tip of the iceberg. Bozeman...
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner at the Oasis. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Death of local teacher brings attention to biker safety
Following the tragic death of a local teacher, bikers around Bozeman are questioning their safety and speaking out as to why defensive biking is so important.
Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues
One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
The Most Bozeman Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me, Just Happened
We've talked often about the influx of high-end luxury cars now driving the streets of Bozeman. Large SUVs and exotic sports cars alike, the caliber of resident vehicles has certainly stepped up its game. So what happened today?. A simple, brief encounter with one of these said insanely expensive cars...right...
Bozeman Health Foundation announces appointment of new president
The Bozeman Health Foundation announces the appointment of Beth Warner as the organization’s new president.
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) putting community before raising rents
Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%.
