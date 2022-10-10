Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
CBS Sports
Kansas basketball recruiting: Four-star PG Elmarko Jackson commits to Jayhawks
Kansas scored its third top-100 commitment in as many months on Thursday as four-star guard prospect Elmarko Jackson, the No. 18 overall player at 247Sports and the fourth-ranked point guard prospect in the 2023 class, committed to the Jayhawks in a decision announced on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from South Kent School in Connecticut, chose KU over a lengthy list of suitors that included Texas, Maryland, Notre Dame and Miami.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green's lenient punishment for punching Jordan Poole serves as Rorschach test for NBA fans
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Dante wrote of the Nine Circles of Hell in the 14th century, there's no way he could have envisioned that by 2022 they'd all be conflated into one heaving, oozing, cesspool of horror: Facebook comments. If you've mustered the courage to take that fearful scroll through...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
CBS Sports
Ben Gordon, former NBA player, arrested at airport for allegedly punching 10-year-old son in face
Former NBA standout Ben Gordon is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face at a New York City airport, per TMZ Sports. Gordon, 39, was arrested on Monday night after an American Airlines employee told Port Authority Police that they witnessed the former NBA star hit his son in the face at LaGuardia Airport "multiple times."
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with shoulder injury
Mattison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps on offense in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past seasons ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet, and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Not kicking Thursday
Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform...
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be accounted for on every play in Week 6 showdown
Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend. This...
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity
Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
Comments / 0