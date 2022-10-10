ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Kansas basketball recruiting: Four-star PG Elmarko Jackson commits to Jayhawks

Kansas scored its third top-100 commitment in as many months on Thursday as four-star guard prospect Elmarko Jackson, the No. 18 overall player at 247Sports and the fourth-ranked point guard prospect in the 2023 class, committed to the Jayhawks in a decision announced on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from South Kent School in Connecticut, chose KU over a lengthy list of suitors that included Texas, Maryland, Notre Dame and Miami.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday

Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Ben Gordon, former NBA player, arrested at airport for allegedly punching 10-year-old son in face

Former NBA standout Ben Gordon is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face at a New York City airport, per TMZ Sports. Gordon, 39, was arrested on Monday night after an American Airlines employee told Port Authority Police that they witnessed the former NBA star hit his son in the face at LaGuardia Airport "multiple times."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats

The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad

The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to debut Week 6

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with shoulder injury

Mattison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps on offense in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past seasons ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet, and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

49ers' Robbie Gould: Not kicking Thursday

Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count

Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury

Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity

Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
