Vinny's NBA Insider: Bruce Brown's constant transitions continue with Nuggets; Golden State gets response to leaked video all wrong

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER • Change continues to be a constant in Bruce Brown’s NBA career.

The 26-year-old started his career in Detroit where he developed into the Pistons starting point guard. A trade to Brooklyn presented the first change of his professional career. The Nets used the 6-foot-4 Brown just about everywhere but the point, including at center in super-small-ball lineups. The Nuggets valued his versatility on both ends this offseason, inking Brown to a two-year contract worth a reported $13 million. Through the start of the preseason, Brown has slotted into the two spot in Denver’s second unit.

“I’m a guard again,” Brown said after Sunday’s practice. “I’m loving it.”

In his last stint he was used as a screener and floor spacer while playing alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. He was valuable in both roles, creating mismatches for Brooklyn’s stars and shooting a career-best 40.4% from 3 last season. His latest role is a bit more hands-on.

“It’s more fun,” Brown said.

“For me, I can make decisions with the ball, have the ball in my hands, make plays. As a big, it was kind of like I was just catching it in the pocket and making a simple read.”

Jeff Green spent a year in Brooklyn with Brown before joining the Nuggets ahead of last season. He knows the drill and credited Brown’s growth since the start of his NBA career.

“You have to sacrifice a lot, and I think he sacrificed a lot. He was put in a role where he did great in, to be honest,” Green said. “Now, he’s showing a different side of his game that a lot of people haven’t seen since his Detroit days, but, since Detroit, his shot has gotten way, way better. He’s definitely improving, and he’s going to be great for us.”

Brown hit two of three shots, scored 7 points and grabbed three rebounds in just under 19 minutes of his preseason debut with the Nuggets. A tough shooting night followed in the second preseason game against Chicago, when he finished with 4 points, making one of four shots from the field, four rebounds and an assist.

“Bruce is doing amazing. He’s showcasing a lot of things that were unseen in his time in Brooklyn,” Green said.

“I’ve seen the work that he’s put in.”

His defensive presence was part of why Denver was so interested when free agency started this summer, but Brown said that’s not something that can click overnight, given the number of players returning from injury and the new additions the Nuggets are trying to get on the same page.

While the Nuggets have struggled in the first tune-up games, Brown believes he is a natural fit in a system that stresses selflessness on both ends.

“For me, that’s just how I play,” Brown said. “That’s how I normally play. I don’t know how to play any other way.”

Vinny’s list: 5 favorite players who would’ve thrived in position-less era

Penny Hardaway

Larry Bird

Charles Barkley

Scottie Pippen

Chris Webber

What i’m thinking

Want to know how to make a bad situation worse? Look at Golden State.

The Warriors are pursuing “every legal course of action” to determine who leaked the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a preseason practice, according to an ESPN report. One look at the 40-second video released by TMZ Sports is all that’s needed to understand why the Warriors didn’t want the video out. Publication makes it impossible for the Warriors to downplay the severity and call it a typical skirmish that many teams experience in practice. That seemed to be Golden State general manager Bob Myers’ plan.

“Look, it’s the NBA. (In) professional sports, these things happen,” Myers said Thursday, a day before the video leaked. “Nobody likes it. We don’t condone, but it happened.”

Myers went on to say that Green apologized to the team and any punishment will be handled internally. That can’t be the case anymore. It’s a violent swing, and all parties involved are lucky Poole was not more seriously hurt. Now, the Warriors must punish Green appropriately. A multiple-game suspension seems warranted. Unfortunately, getting to the leaker seems to be a bigger priority in Golden State.

That’s a bad, bad look for the defending champs.

Fubo, Altitude deal a win for fans

More options equal more competition for subscribers, which should be good news for fans of Denver’s professional teams.

Kyle Fredrickson, our new Avalanche beat reporter, had the details of FuboTV and Altitude’s agreement earlier this week. The deal gives Front Range fans another option. Evoca TV was the first to offer fans an alternative to DirecTV, the only major cable provider that continues to carry Altitude, the home for the Nuggets and Avalanche.

With no end to the Altitude-Comcast dispute in sight, it might be a good idea for fans who want to avoid the hassle of illegal streaming to explore the growing number of alternative options.

What I’m reading

Marcus Thompson II’s column at The Athletic holds Draymond Green accountable for a lot of things, namely betraying his role as the Warriors’ protective big brother. The column examines what kind of stain this could be on Green’s career and explains why this is different from the other times he’s crossed the line. It’s the best thing I’ve read this week.

What I’m watching

A couple of highlights have me thinking about the future of the league. For starters, Zion Williamson’s preseason clips with the Pelicans after he missed all of last season with a foot injury have me thinking about the Pelicans’ potential should Williamson stay healthy. He looks to be in great shape and could help New Orleans outperform expectations buy a good amount.

Sick of the Victor Wembanyama noise? Stop reading now, or get used to it. The hype train refueled last week when the 7-foot-4 French phenom looked the part and more in head-to-head matchups against the G League Ignite and fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson. I’m not ready to say he’s a better prospect than LeBron James, a thought Richard Jefferson introduced, but health looks like the only thing that could derail a productive NBA career for the kid they call "Wemby."

What I’m hearing

• Nuggets coach Michael Malone said his center rotations Friday in Chicago, when Nikola Jokic stayed home in Denver with a right wrist sprain, were by design. DeAndre Jordan started the game alongside the starters, while Zeke Nnaji got the starting spot in the second half. "I just wanted to give them both a chance to run with each of those two groups," Malone said.

• Peyton Watson let his teammates hear it after he won the first championship belt awarded to the best free-throw shooter at Sunday’s practice. Watson and Vlatko Cancar each went 25-25 at the line before the rookie won in a shootout in front of the team. Watson brought the belt over to Bruce Brown’s media availability and asked: “You want to touch it?”

• Speaking of banter between friends, Jeff Green had a message for Andre Drummond, who interrupted what would’ve been another posterizing dunk for Denver’s veteran forward Friday in Chicago. “He knows he fouled me big time. … He’s a good friend of mine, and I see him a lot during the summer. He got away with one. He got lucky,” Green said.

What I’m tweeting

• Facundo Campazzo might have himself a new home. According to a tweet from Marc Stein, the Mavericks are debating whether to sign the veteran point guard who started his NBA career with the Nuggets the past two seasons. While the Nuggets wanted to prioritize size and defensive versatility this offseason, I believe a lot of people within the organization would be happy to see Facu stick in the NBA. (Source: @TheSteinLine on Twitter)

• The Grand Rapids Gold are likely to have Adonis Arms and Grant Golden on the roster this season. According to a report from Keith Smart, the Nuggets waived both players Sunday with the expectation they’ll suit up for Denver’s G League affiliate. (Source: @KeithSmartNBA)

What’s on tap

Oct. 12: Nuggets' fourth preseason game at the Clippers

Oct. 14: Nuggets' final preseason game at the Warriors

Oct. 19: Nuggets open the regular season at the Jazz