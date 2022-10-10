ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 9

Patricia P
3d ago

The media, y’all always stretch the truth.. All Jacksonians are not experiencing high water bills.. I’m sorry for those that are but stop suggesting that the whole city is experiencing this..

Reply(2)
3
Bones Jones
3d ago

Chokwe couldn't run a lemonade stand. He can't fix the potholes, he can't get garbage contracts. All he does is play the race card. Democrats have run Jackson for 25 years. Jackson is going to look like Philadelphia, Frisco, downtown L.A. pretty soon. The restaurants are going to leave and the stores being robbed are going to leave.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it’s too late

JACKSON, Miss. —A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it’s too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Controversial Mississippi flood control project gets $221M more, but Louisiana worries remain

A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Mississippi, that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining new momentum following disastrous flooding there in late August that exacerbated problems with Jackson's drinking water supply. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Bills
WAPT

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mississippi Link

Jackson trash – time and pressure

In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WLBT

Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fire risk, severe weather in forecast

JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
VICKSBURG, MS
NBC News

NBC News

514K+
Followers
57K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy