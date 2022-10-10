Read full article on original website
Patricia P
3d ago
The media, y’all always stretch the truth.. All Jacksonians are not experiencing high water bills.. I’m sorry for those that are but stop suggesting that the whole city is experiencing this..
Bones Jones
3d ago
Chokwe couldn't run a lemonade stand. He can't fix the potholes, he can't get garbage contracts. All he does is play the race card. Democrats have run Jackson for 25 years. Jackson is going to look like Philadelphia, Frisco, downtown L.A. pretty soon. The restaurants are going to leave and the stores being robbed are going to leave.
thewestsidegazette.com
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it’s too late
JACKSON, Miss. —A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it’s too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLBT
Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition called for unison between the state and the city. “Free the land, clean the water, keep it public.”. That was the theme of Monday’s march in response to a crisis that has been felt by...
NOLA.com
Controversial Mississippi flood control project gets $221M more, but Louisiana worries remain
A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Mississippi, that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining new momentum following disastrous flooding there in late August that exacerbated problems with Jackson's drinking water supply. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of...
Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
WLBT
Increased security results in ‘the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting into the Mississippi State Fair has been fairly easy in the past - but now, with more security on-site, everyone is having to take a few extra steps. “We’ve had so far the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had at the state fairgrounds.” Commissioner Andy...
WAPT
Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WLBT
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
Mississippi Link
Jackson trash – time and pressure
In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WLBT
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
Natchez Democrat
Fire risk, severe weather in forecast
JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
WLBT
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
WLBT
Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after she was shot in Jackson. According to police, Aaliyah Parker, 25, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was shot in the head on Sunday, October 9, on Cox Street. An emergency C-section was performed to try to...
