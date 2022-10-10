ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player

By Ben Stinar
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-0 in the preseason after defeating the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in their first two exhibition contests.

On Wednesday, they will play their third preseason game when they go on the road to play the Miami Heat in Florida.

With the regular season less than two weeks away, the Pelicans have made several roster moves on Monday.

One of those moves was signing Kelan Martin, who has played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Via Pelicans PR: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Kelan Martin and guard Javonte Smart. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."

Martin is 27 years old and averaged 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest in 30 games for the Pacers and Celtics.

In 96 career games, he has averages of 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

On May 5, 2021, he scored a career-high 25 points (on 68.8% shooting from the field) in a 111-102 win for the Pacers over the Pelicans.

As for Smart, the former LSU star has played in 17 career NBA games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The 23-year-old has career averages of 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

Last season, the Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, and they will open up the 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

